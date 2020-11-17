Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 28,861 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 406,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 279,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

