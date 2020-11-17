Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,736 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,566,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,363,000 after acquiring an additional 81,253 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.