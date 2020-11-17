Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.