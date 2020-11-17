Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $320.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.42. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

