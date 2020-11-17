Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

