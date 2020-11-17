Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 28,799 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 495,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

