Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 23,359 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

