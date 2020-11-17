Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,771 shares of company stock worth $512,710. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.