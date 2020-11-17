Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,956 shares during the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,125,000. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 224,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 224,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 212,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $126.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

