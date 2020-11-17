Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

