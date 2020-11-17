Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Kellogg worth $1,502,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,667 shares of company stock worth $34,003,521. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

