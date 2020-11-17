J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $4,677,942 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

