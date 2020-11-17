J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,481,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 527,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

In related news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock worth $4,677,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

