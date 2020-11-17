IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in IQVIA by 984.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after buying an additional 417,488 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,316,000 after buying an additional 401,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after buying an additional 379,176 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

