Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

