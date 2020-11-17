Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 344.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Integer worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Integer by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 244.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Integer by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Integer’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

