Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bock Peter De purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 19,336 shares valued at $503,206. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 461.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

