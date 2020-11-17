IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock Position Decreased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 175.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123,527 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

NYSE:IAA opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $64.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAA. Truist lifted their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

