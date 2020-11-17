Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 80.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $124,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.