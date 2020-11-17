Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Lowered by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,687. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

HZNP stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

