Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Northland Securities began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.