Head to Head Contrast: The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) and voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) and voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The ExOne alerts:

This table compares The ExOne and voxeljet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ExOne $53.28 million 3.69 -$15.10 million ($0.93) -11.03 voxeljet $27.56 million 1.84 -$15.64 million N/A N/A

The ExOne has higher revenue and earnings than voxeljet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The ExOne and voxeljet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The ExOne 0 2 1 0 2.33 voxeljet 0 0 0 0 N/A

The ExOne currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Given The ExOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The ExOne is more favorable than voxeljet.

Risk & Volatility

The ExOne has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, voxeljet has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of The ExOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of voxeljet shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of The ExOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of voxeljet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The ExOne and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ExOne -27.37% -31.00% -19.32% voxeljet -67.49% -43.03% -23.34%

Summary

The ExOne beats voxeljet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers. It also supplies associated materials comprising consumables and replacement parts; and other services, such as training and technical support services. The company markets its products to industrial customers under the ExOne brand name. The ExOne Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.