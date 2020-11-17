Head to Head Comparison: U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) versus PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Gold and PolyMet Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -2.84 PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$57.90 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Gold and PolyMet Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Gold presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than PolyMet Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and PolyMet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -56.09% -54.16% PolyMet Mining N/A -0.67% -0.56%

Summary

U.S. Gold beats PolyMet Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

