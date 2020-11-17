HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,009,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,406.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,033 shares of company stock valued at $27,234,997 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

