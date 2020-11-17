Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 730,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 520,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAM opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $204,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

