Glassman Wealth Services Takes $85,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $319.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

