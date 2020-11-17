Glassman Wealth Services Sells 339 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.