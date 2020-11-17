Glassman Wealth Services Sells 202 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Xylem were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Xylem by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 240,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Xylem stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,796 shares of company stock worth $4,398,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.