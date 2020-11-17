Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 139.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $399.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.