Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 84 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In related news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

