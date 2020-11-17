Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 312 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 119,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 54,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

NYSE:ABT opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

