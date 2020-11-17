Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 308 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Target were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

