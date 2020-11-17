Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 289 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $158.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.