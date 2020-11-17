Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 276 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 38,607 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

