Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 263 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $102.44.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

