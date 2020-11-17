Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 18 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $758.19 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $792.54. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.