Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 157 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in V.F. were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

VFC stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,724. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

