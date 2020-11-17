Glassman Wealth Services Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 84,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 104.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $731.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.