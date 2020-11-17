Glassman Wealth Services Has $61,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 146,300.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $439.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $439.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.44 and a 200-day moving average of $329.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.