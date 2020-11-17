Glassman Wealth Services Has $58,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1,545.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE STWD opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

