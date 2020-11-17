Glassman Wealth Services Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 31.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.