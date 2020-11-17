Glassman Wealth Services Has $133,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Electric were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

