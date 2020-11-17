Glassman Wealth Services Has $133,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,109.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,765.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,706.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,838.52.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

