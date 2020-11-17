Glassman Wealth Services Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,178,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

GS opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average of $200.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

