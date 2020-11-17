Glassman Wealth Services Has $130,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $249.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,800.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 606,686 shares of company stock valued at $151,549,035. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

