Glassman Wealth Services Has $110,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,600 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,510,000 after acquiring an additional 835,558 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $47,442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,367.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 594,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

