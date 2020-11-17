Glassman Wealth Services Has $103,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.28.

NYSE:HON opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.10. The company has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 756,849 shares of company stock worth $2,916,197 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

