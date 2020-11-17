Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

