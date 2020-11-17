Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,771 shares of company stock valued at $512,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.