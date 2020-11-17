Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after buying an additional 1,612,480 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

